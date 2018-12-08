Taseko Mines (TKO) PT Lowered to C$1.85 at National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$2.10 to C$1.85 in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$1.85 to C$1.70 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

TKO opened at C$0.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.98.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$74.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.139999990117648 earnings per share for the current year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

