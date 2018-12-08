Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys Shares of 1,678 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,169,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,035,000 after purchasing an additional 553,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,627,000 after purchasing an additional 169,406 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,742,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,571,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $300.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.63.

In related news, Director Fred B. Craves acquired 2,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.69 per share, with a total value of $249,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Friedman acquired 4,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.00 per share, with a total value of $496,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $113.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.44. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $325.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

