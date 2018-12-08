Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Position in Deluxe Co. (DLX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,990 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Deluxe in the second quarter worth about $712,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deluxe in the second quarter worth about $514,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Deluxe by 4.3% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 24,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Deluxe by 4.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Deluxe by 47.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,648,000 after buying an additional 365,138 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deluxe news, insider Keith A. Bush acquired 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,192.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Louis Cotter acquired 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLX opened at $45.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 26.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Deluxe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

