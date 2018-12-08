Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,528 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $27.43 on Friday. Washington Federal Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

WAFD has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered Washington Federal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Washington Federal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

