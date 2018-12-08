TechTarget (TTGT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

TTGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TechTarget from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of TechTarget from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

TTGT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.51. 267,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,202. The firm has a market cap of $394.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 0.79. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.08 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $488,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 266,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,306,635. 27.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TechTarget by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,851,000 after acquiring an additional 557,794 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 516.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 586,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 491,095 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TechTarget by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,090,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,173,000 after acquiring an additional 404,829 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 1,645.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 380,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 359,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,198,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,046,000 after acquiring an additional 355,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

