Teck Resources Ltd Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Teck Resources has a payout ratio of 5.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

NYSE TECK traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $21.45. 3,352,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.30. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 27.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Teck Resources Ltd Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TECK)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/teck-resources-ltd-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-04-teck.html.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.