Telefonica Deutschland (O2D) PT Set at €4.20 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €4.20 ($4.88) price target on Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on O2D. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.20 ($3.72) price target on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €4.80 ($5.58) price target on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.45 ($4.01) price target on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefonica Deutschland presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €3.95 ($4.59).

Get Telefonica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of Telefonica Deutschland stock opened at €3.53 ($4.10) on Tuesday. Telefonica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €3.67 ($4.27) and a 1 year high of €4.87 ($5.66).

Telefonica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.