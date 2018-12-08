Telsey Advisory Group Increases Restoration Hardware (RH) Price Target to $160.00

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

RH has been the topic of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Restoration Hardware from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Restoration Hardware from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Restoration Hardware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.28.

RH opened at $137.01 on Tuesday. Restoration Hardware has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $164.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.46. Restoration Hardware had a return on equity of 404.46% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ali Rowghani sold 3,024 shares of Restoration Hardware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $392,152.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,665.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 7,622 shares of Restoration Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.19 per share, with a total value of $999,930.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,253,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,614,625.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Restoration Hardware stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Restoration Hardware worth $14,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

