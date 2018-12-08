Temple Bar Investment Trust (TMPL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,136.00

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,136 ($14.84) and last traded at GBX 1,144 ($14.95), with a volume of 100181 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,180 ($15.42).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th.

In other Temple Bar Investment Trust news, insider Lesley Sherratt bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.44) per share, with a total value of £277,770 ($362,955.70).

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Investec Fund Managers Ltd. It is co-managed by Investec Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

