Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.45

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 10014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth $110,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth $137,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 178.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares in the last quarter.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

