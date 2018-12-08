Tenaris (TS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.22, but opened at $23.43. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tenaris shares last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 187276 shares.

TS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tenaris in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenaris in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tenaris during the second quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Tenaris by 21.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter worth about $450,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 18.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris SA will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

About Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

