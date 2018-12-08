Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Announces December 12th IPO

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) plans to raise $1.1 billion in an IPO on Wednesday, December 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 82,000,000 shares at a price of $13.00-$15.00 per share.

In the last year, Tencent Music Entertainment Group generated $2.5 billion in revenue and $470.4 million in net income. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a market-cap of $41.5 billion.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs (Asia), J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank Securities and BofA Merrill Lynch acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Credit Suisse, CICC, Allen & Company, BOCI, China Renaissance. HSBC, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Stifel were co-managers.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are the largest online music entertainment platform in China, operating the top four music mobile apps in terms of mobile MAUs in the second quarter of 2018. Our platform comprises our online music, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming products, supported by our content offerings, technology and data. Our platform is an all-in-one music entertainment destination that allows users to seamlessly engage with music in many ways, including discovering, listening, singing, watching, performing and socializing. On our platform, social interactions such as sharing, liking, commenting, following and virtual gifting, are deeply integrated in our products and highly complementary to the core music experience, thereby enhancing our user experience, engagement and retention. “.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group was founded in 1998 and has 2559 employees. The company is located at 17/F, Malata Building, Kejizhongyi Road, Midwest District of Hi-tech Park, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, 518057, the People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86-755-8601-3388 or on the web at http://www.qq.com.

