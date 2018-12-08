Tenth Avenue Petroleum (TPC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp (CVE:TPC) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:TPC)

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It has a 22% co-ownership interest in a non-operating disposal well in Ft. Nelson, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp.

