Tesco PLC (TSCDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCDY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. Tesco has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. Tesco’s payout ratio is 28.26%.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

