Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $93.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TCBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.24.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $55.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.82. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $103.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $257.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.14 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Keith Cargill purchased 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $202,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,142,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vince A. Ackerson purchased 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,540,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,312,000 after buying an additional 114,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,423,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,607,000 after buying an additional 37,705 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 31.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,586,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,159,000 after buying an additional 377,750 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,249,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 8,258.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,371,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,507,000 after buying an additional 1,355,251 shares in the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

