The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Holdings Reduced by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2,173.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $50.84. The firm has a market cap of $210.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 81.68%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $411,000.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $479,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,107.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,542 shares of company stock worth $18,436,957. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Societe Generale set a $49.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded The Coca-Cola to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

