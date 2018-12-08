The Medicines (MDCO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Medicines Company's pipeline boasts a potential blockbuster candidate, inclisiran, being developed for hypercholesterolemia. Moreover, the company implemented a workforce lay-off last year for better alignment of its cost and structure. We are also encouraged by The Medicines Co.’s regular divestiture of non-core products. This will optimize its capital structure and enhance its liquidity position. However, with divestment of its marketed products, the company’s ability to successfully develop and bring in new products to the market is highly important for growth. Any regulatory setback will weigh heavily on the stock. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past six months.”

Get The Medicines alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MDCO. BidaskClub raised The Medicines from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on The Medicines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on The Medicines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Cowen set a $46.00 price target on The Medicines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Medicines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.75.

NASDAQ:MDCO traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,446. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The Medicines has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $41.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.02.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.13). The Medicines had a negative return on equity of 1,477.75% and a negative net margin of 668.93%. The business had revenue of ($3.30) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Medicines will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher T. Cox acquired 50,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $992,419.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,876.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,681,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,846,000 after purchasing an additional 162,702 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 154,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 257,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,919,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 17,616 shares during the period.

About The Medicines

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Medicines (MDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.