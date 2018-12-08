The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Position Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Ultimate Software Group were worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in The Ultimate Software Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,927,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,942,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,097,000 after acquiring an additional 66,119 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,785,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,650 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Monday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.38.

In related news, VP Gregory Swick sold 4,252 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,092,764.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 494 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.20, for a total transaction of $131,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,663,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTI opened at $250.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.88, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.19. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.01 and a fifty-two week high of $332.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.22 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The Ultimate Software Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

