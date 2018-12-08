Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday. They currently have $271.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Thermo Fisher has successfully outperformed its industry. The company saw strength in all end markets categorized by customer type or geography in the last reported quarter. It particularly registered solid international performance with strong growth in Asia-Pacific including China. Also, a series of product launches with progress in precision medicine initiatives aided its performance. The company’s recently-closed acquisition of Advanced Bioprocessing business from BD should add complementary cell culture products to Thermo Fisher’s bioproduction offerings. Also, the company’s initiative to buy Gatan to boost electron microscopy suite buoys optimism. On the flip side, Thermo Fisher’s business segments are getting impacted by unfavorable business mix. Also, competitive headwinds and escalating costs pose a threat.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Cleveland Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.64.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.86. 1,564,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,032. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $185.86 and a 12-month high of $253.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, September 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $31,066,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tyler Jacks sold 4,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total value of $1,144,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,627 shares of company stock valued at $36,744,510. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 92.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 303,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,978,000 after purchasing an additional 145,619 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,328,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,151,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,260.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

