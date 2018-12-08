Thomas R. Staab II Sells 3,922 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 3,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $37,062.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.78.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.00% and a negative net margin of 428.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

