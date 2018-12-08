Thomson Reuters Corp to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2018 earnings estimates for Thomson Reuters in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Appert now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.36.

NYSE:TRI opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 562.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,953,000 after buying an additional 4,515,466 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 596.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,958,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,376,000 after buying an additional 1,677,302 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,288,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 39.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,937,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after buying an additional 832,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 80.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,845,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,758,000 after buying an additional 821,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

