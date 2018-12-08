TIER REIT Inc (TIER) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

TIER REIT Inc (NYSE:TIER) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

TIER REIT has a payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TIER REIT to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Get TIER REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE TIER opened at $23.30 on Friday. TIER REIT has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.89.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. TIER REIT had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $54.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that TIER REIT will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIER REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TIER REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/tier-reit-inc-tier-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-18.html.

About TIER REIT

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for TIER REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIER REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.