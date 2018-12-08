TIM Participacoes (TSU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

TSU has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. HSBC upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on TIM Participacoes from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

TIM Participacoes stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. TIM Participacoes has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TIM Participacoes during the third quarter worth $173,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in TIM Participacoes during the second quarter worth $192,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in TIM Participacoes during the second quarter worth $218,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TIM Participacoes during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in TIM Participacoes during the third quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

