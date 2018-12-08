Timkensteel (TMST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.27

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 5217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.96.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Timkensteel Corp will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMST. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Timkensteel in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Timkensteel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Timkensteel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timkensteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

