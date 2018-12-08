TittieCoin Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (TIT)

TittieCoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 8th. One TittieCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. TittieCoin has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $24.00 worth of TittieCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TittieCoin has traded 947.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00710728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00020445 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000648 BTC.

About TittieCoin

TittieCoin (TIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2014. TittieCoin’s total supply is 1,259,816,434 coins. The official website for TittieCoin is tittiecoin.com. The Reddit community for TittieCoin is /r/tittiecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TittieCoin’s official Twitter account is @TittieCoin.

Buying and Selling TittieCoin

TittieCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TittieCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TittieCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TittieCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

