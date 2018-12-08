Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $7.04 Million Position in Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,444 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,996,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,925,000 after purchasing an additional 731,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,333,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after purchasing an additional 915,153 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Entercom Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,792,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,923,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Entercom Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETM stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Entercom Communications had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 209.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

In other Entercom Communications news, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 400,000 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,664.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 14,800 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 40,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 665,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,124 in the last quarter. 32.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Entercom Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entercom Communications in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entercom Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

