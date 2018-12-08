Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Toll Brothers to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.06.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $52.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.25. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

