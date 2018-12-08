Tortoise MLP Fund Inc (NTG) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in Tortoise MLP Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise MLP Fund were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTG. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tortoise MLP Fund by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,022,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 364,762 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Tortoise MLP Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,309,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise MLP Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tortoise MLP Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 442,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tortoise MLP Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 72,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NTG opened at $13.20 on Friday. Tortoise MLP Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $21.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st.

In related news, insider Brian Alan Kessens purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 48,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8,375,000.00 per share, with a total value of $402,000,000,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 48,006,100 shares of company stock valued at $402,000,000,081,735 over the last ninety days.

Tortoise MLP Fund Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

