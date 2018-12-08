Tourmaline Oil Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,063. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$17.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.20, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$407.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 1.46000002299213 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.00.

In related news, insider William Scott Kirker purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,360.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,600.00. Insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,153,950 in the last quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Peace River High, Alberta Deep Basin, and NEBC Montney areas.

