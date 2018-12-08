Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $620,000 Holdings in First Horizon National Corp (FHN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 823.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,017 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in First Horizon National by 29,974.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Signition LP acquired a new position in First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in First Horizon National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon National news, EVP Yousef A. Valine purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $48,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,693.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Popwell purchased 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $250,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,028.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 68,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,980 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 price target on First Horizon National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of First Horizon National stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.92. First Horizon National Corp has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $441.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.62 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

