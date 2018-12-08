Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 11,516 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NATI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1,218.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.95. National Instruments Corp has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $53.57.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.65 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 5.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

In other National Instruments news, insider John Charles Roiko sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $58,101.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,968.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $78,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,704,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,355 shares of company stock worth $3,244,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

WARNING: “Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 11,516 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NATI)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/tower-research-capital-llc-trc-purchases-11516-shares-of-national-instruments-corp-nati.html.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.