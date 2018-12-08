Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,312 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 665,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,254,000 after buying an additional 40,527 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 615,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 71,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $50.82 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $51.09. The company has a current ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.08.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.20). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 53.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $155.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 4,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $223,556.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,449.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $307,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,194.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,109 shares of company stock worth $791,936 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned 2,847 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

