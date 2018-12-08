Tractor Supply (TSCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $104.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tractor Supply has outperformed the industry in a year, courtesy of its focus on store growth initiatives, ONETractor plan and investment in everyday businesses. The company delivered solid third-quarter 2018 results, which marked an earnings and sales beat in four of the last five quarters. Results gained from robust comps performance driven by ongoing efforts to build customer loyalty and enhance digital capabilities. Moreover, the company’s upbeat outlook for 2018 drives optimism. Further, Tractor Supply is set to gain from robust omni-channel efforts and rewards program. It is also working to strike a balance between initiatives, and investments in stores and distribution centers with strict cost disciplines and operational efficiencies. However, higher SG&A expenses are weighing on margins, which might hurt the company’s profitability. Stiff industry competition and volatility in raw material prices are additional headwinds.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TSCO. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.05.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $88.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $97.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.54%. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 19,818 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $1,915,409.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 21,257 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $1,894,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,041,912. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $584,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 415,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

