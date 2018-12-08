Tracy Robinson Purchases 1,600 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (TRP) Stock

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Tracy Robinson acquired 1,600 shares of Tc Pipelines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$53.75 per share, with a total value of C$86,000.00.

TRP stock traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$53.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,516,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.12, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1 year low of C$48.92 and a 1 year high of C$63.29.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$3.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.82000004303834 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.88%.

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.75.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

