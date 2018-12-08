Traders Buy Alibaba Group (BABA) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $1,019.26 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $818.97 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $200.29 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Alibaba Group had the 5th highest net in-flow for the day. Alibaba Group traded down ($2.51) for the day and closed at $155.83

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Argus dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 24th. UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Nomura dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $231.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $399.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 468.8% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 55.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 5,724.0% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 21,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares during the period. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

