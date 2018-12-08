Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Travelport Worldwide (TVPT)

Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,964 call options on the company. This is an increase of 888% compared to the average volume of 300 call options.

Travelport Worldwide stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.43. Travelport Worldwide has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

Get Travelport Worldwide alerts:

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $622.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.46 million. Travelport Worldwide had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelport Worldwide will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Travelport Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

In other Travelport Worldwide news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 2,508 shares of Travelport Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $38,874.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 253.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 297,831 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 69.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 501,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 205,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,315,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,416 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 48.1% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 65,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TVPT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Travelport Worldwide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Travelport Worldwide in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Travelport Worldwide (TVPT)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/traders-purchase-high-volume-of-call-options-on-travelport-worldwide-tvpt.html.

Travelport Worldwide Company Profile

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Travelport Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelport Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.