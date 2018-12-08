Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Sothebys (BID)

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,899 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,986% compared to the average volume of 57 put options.

In other news, insider Jr. Thomas S. Smith bought 15,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.96 per share, for a total transaction of $624,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 119,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,936. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BID. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sothebys by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sothebys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sothebys during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,569,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sothebys during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Sothebys by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 48,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on BID. ValuEngine downgraded Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti upgraded Sothebys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded Sothebys from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE BID opened at $37.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.71. Sothebys has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.70 million. Sothebys had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sothebys will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

