Traders Sell Celgene (CELG) on Strength (CELG)

Traders sold shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $92.18 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $153.32 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $61.14 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Celgene had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Celgene traded up $0.33 for the day and closed at $72.80

CELG has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Celgene in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $112.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the second quarter worth $100,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the second quarter worth $101,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the third quarter worth $132,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 528.9% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELG)

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

