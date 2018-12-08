Traders Sell Shares of Intel (INTC) on Strength (INTC)

Investors sold shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $154.84 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $332.75 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $177.91 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Intel had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Intel traded up $0.62 for the day and closed at $48.37

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Macquarie set a $60.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Intel to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Morningstar set a $65.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $226.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.11 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,593.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,257 shares of company stock worth $624,095. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 5.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,922,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $100,143,000 after acquiring an additional 106,635 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 220,571 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,783 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,297,968 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Intel by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 29,713 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

