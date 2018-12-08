Traders Sell Shares of NVIDIA (NVDA) on Strength (NVDA)

Investors sold shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) on strength during trading on Thursday. $704.74 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $799.04 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $94.30 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, NVIDIA had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. NVIDIA traded up $1.18 for the day and closed at $158.29

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.76.

The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 37.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total transaction of $26,281,949.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,240,689.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total transaction of $3,082,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,482 shares in the company, valued at $79,222,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,664 shares of company stock worth $32,335,927. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $703,155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 104.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,495,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,594,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,512,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 63.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,222,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,000,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,689 shares in the last quarter. 67.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

