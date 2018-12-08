Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 11,831 Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

BRO opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anthony T. Strianese sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $57,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.45.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

