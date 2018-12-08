Trexquant Investment LP Invests $325,000 in Astronics Co. (ATRO) Stock

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the second quarter worth about $105,000. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 33.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 17.2% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James S. Kramer sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $96,192.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

ATRO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Astronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Astronics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. Astronics Co. has a one year low of $27.56 and a one year high of $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Astronics had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $212.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

