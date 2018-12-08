Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Holdings in Mongodb Inc (MDB)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 411,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after buying an additional 243,350 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 587.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,096,000 after buying an additional 3,273,409 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 7,986.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,268,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,585,000 after buying an additional 2,240,433 shares in the last quarter. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mongodb from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Mongodb from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Nomura cut Mongodb from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

In other news, major shareholder Whale Rock Capital Management sold 683,871 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $56,344,131.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,047 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $78,765.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 973,904 shares of company stock worth $79,863,660. Corporate insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mongodb stock opened at $84.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mongodb Inc has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $93.23.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 55.21% and a negative net margin of 54.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

