Triangles (TRI) Trading 33.7% Lower This Week

Triangles (CURRENCY:TRI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last week, Triangles has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. Triangles has a total market cap of $87,966.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Triangles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Triangles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00019952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00020704 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00018551 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003792 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00032188 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00184617 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Triangles Coin Profile

Triangles is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2014. Triangles’ total supply is 126,240 coins. Triangles’ official Twitter account is @trianglestri. Triangles’ official website is info.triangles.technology.

Buying and Selling Triangles

Triangles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triangles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Triangles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Triangles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

