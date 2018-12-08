Trican Well Service (TOLWF) Rating Increased to Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a hold rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, November 19th. TD Securities downgraded Trican Well Service to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS TOLWF opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

