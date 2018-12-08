Twitter Inc (TWTR) Insider Robert Kaiden Sells 3,962 Shares

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) insider Robert Kaiden sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $127,457.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Kaiden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 3rd, Robert Kaiden sold 3,538 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $116,966.28.

On Tuesday, November 6th, Robert Kaiden sold 3,702 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $127,237.74.

On Thursday, November 1st, Robert Kaiden sold 2,374 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $80,787.22.

On Monday, October 1st, Robert Kaiden sold 1,362 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $38,980.44.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $32.83. 29,450,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,008,394. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $47.79. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $758.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Nomura raised their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Twitter from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Twitter from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Twitter from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 50.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 303.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,663 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 144.3% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

