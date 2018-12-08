Typhoon Exploration (TYP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Typhoon Exploration Inc (CVE:TYP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 138400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Typhoon Exploration Company Profile (CVE:TYP)

Typhoon Exploration Inc acquires, explores, and develops mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Monexco property that includes 42 mining claims located in the McCorkill Township; Ranger property comprising 13 mining claims located in the Abitibi region; Sommet property consisting of 11 mining claims located in the Abitibi region; and Futur property with 20 mining claims located in Canada.

