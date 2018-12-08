U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) Plans $0.00 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share by the asset manager on Monday, January 28th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 11th.

U.S. Global Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Global Investors from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

