U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) Stake Lessened by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.17% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,469,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 29,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,302,000 after purchasing an additional 201,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $351,199.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $927,949 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $111.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $129.65.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

