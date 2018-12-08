U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) Stake Lifted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $106,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $219,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $291,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $351,199.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $927,949 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

USPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $111.63 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

